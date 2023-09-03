We will be about 10 degrees warmer today across the area as our wind shifts to more of a southerly/southwesterly direction. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s region wide with mostly sunny skies.

The humidity will increase tomorrow, which means it will feel like around 100 in the afternoon. Humidity levels will stay high for much of the upcoming week with air temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 at times.

Rain chances will remain low for much of the week with our next rain chance moving in late in the week – Friday and Saturday.

A HIGH risk for rip currents will exist today, tomorrow and Tuesday across the area. Make sure to swim near lifeguards and don’t go in too deep to minimize your risk.

In the tropics, we still have Gert and Katia. Both are expected to weaken and dissipate soon. We’re continuing to track a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. This system will track west over the next few days.

This morning, the Euro and the GFS both develop the systems like yesterday’s model runs, but the GFS is weaker in the near term. This results in a track that is a little further south.

This far out, we’re going to see the models flip and flop a bit on their track and intensity of this system. A weaker system would likely stay further south while a stronger system would track a little bit further north.

We’re approaching the peak of hurricane season – so a storm forming like this is what we expect. We’ll keep you updated over the next week on this system.

In case you missed it, we had a wonderful sunrise this morning. If you were up and snapped a pic, send it to us! We love to see your photos.

Hope you have a great Sunday and enjoy your Labor Day!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

