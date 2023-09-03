After a brief taste of early autumn, it seems as though the grip of summer is still holding tight as we roll into the un-official ‘end’ of summer. The Labor Day holiday weekend will continue it’s stretch of sunshine, but temperatures are on the rise.

After starting the morning in the low 70s, the sunshine will guide us into the low 90s by the afternoon hours. As the humidity creeps back into the region temperatures should feel like the mid and upper 90s by the late day hours.

The upcoming week of weather should prove pretty quiet, which will be nice considering the activity across town last week. Rain chances will be slim to none over the next five days or so as high pressure holds in control. This will keep our high temperatures on either side of 90° with mostly sunny skies through at least Thursday.

Only downside is that the humidity will elevate (starting tomorrow), so while each afternoon will be bright, they’ll be pretty muggy.

And as every local coffee shop whips up their pumpkin spiced latte’s and department stores sell out of fall scented candles, it’ll still feel like summer this week. Temperatures will be running a solid 5°+ above the seasonal average.

The autumn season has started for us weather nerds, (Meteorological Autumn begins September 1st, whereas Astronomical Autumn begins September 23rd), which is the start of our transition from summer to winter. Average high temperatures on a weekly bases drop off and this week, we should be sitting close to the mid 80s. However, on our 7-day forecast you’ll see otherwise.

Tropically speaking, there’s still plenty going on while our regional weather remains quiet. Two systems (Gert & Katia) continue to churn in the Atlantic (remaining out to sea) along with the post-tropical system Idalia. Rip currents remain a risk through Labor Day, use some caution if you plan to spend some time at the coastline, check in with the lifeguards.

An additional system is likely to develop by about midweek or so as it treks west from the coast of Africa. We’ll be monitoring this system throughout the week and have a better handle on it’s livelihood by mid to late week. Don’t forget you can always track and see where every tropical system is by visiting our WAVY Weather Maps page.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro