The heat will be blazing this Sunday – with heat index values of 105-110 as we go into the afternoon. Actual air temperatures will measure around 95-97 with slightly cooler temperatures in the OBX.

Yes – it’s still summer and it’s hot from time to time but anytime heat index values get over 105 – that’s heat advisory criteria for our area. So be weather smart this afternoon and take it easy.

An isolated storm or two will be possible Sunday afternoon but much better rain chances are expected Monday and Tuesday.

In fact, some of the storms Monday/Tuesday could turn strong to severe with the main concern being gusty winds. In addition, heavy rain will be likely with these storms as a result of the high levels of humidity. So we’ll have to watch for some flash flooding. The highest risk for that looks to be on Tuesday.

Both days I expect to see some scattered storms early in the afternoon with the potential of a line of showers and storms developing in the evening. The main time to watch is 4-9pm.

The front moves through our area late Tuesday. Wednesday, they’ll still be a chance of a few showers and storms with the highest threat in NE NC. Lower levels of humidity will be present, and so will some lower temperatures – meaning it won’t feel as hot. Temps in the 80s expected.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

