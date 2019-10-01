Blog: Heat Returns Before a Cooler Fall Weekend!

Yesterday was cooler (than the weekend) as promised. High temps were in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region. Even with that we still ended up with a warm September. High temps were above average for 20 out of the 30 days.

September High Temps

It looks like we tied 9th place for the warmest September on record in Norfolk, but I’m waiting for the official word on that. Either way it looks like the heat will continue for a bit longer. Today won’t be too bad. We’ll warm up a little, but the humidity should be light to moderate. We have high pressure to our north, and we’ll have a light east breeze. There are some clouds this morning, but we’ll have clearing skies today. High temps will be in the low 80s with some mid 80s inland/south. The average high for this time of year is in the mid 70s. It will be much hotter across the central U.S., but it will be much colder across the northern U.S.

Today’s Forecast Temps

Tomorrow is a different story. We’ll have lots of sunshine and a southwest breeze. So high temps will rise up to near 90 or the low 90s. The heat index will be in the low-mid 90s as the dew points rise to near 70.

Tomorrow’s Forecast Temps

Thursday’s forecast gets a little tricky. A back-door cold front will move in from the northeast. Now where it lands will determine who gets a cool down and who stays hot. To make it more complicated…sometimes winds will turn out of the northeast BEFORE a front arrives. So I’m calling for upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday for now, but some locations could hit the mid 90s. Maybe a few inland/southern towns. We’ll see. Either way it will be unseasonably hot and humid. We are not expecting rain through that time. A stronger cold front will arrive on Friday. There may be a stray shower with that boundary. High temps will be closer to 80 on Friday. However, the temps and humidity will crash Friday night into Saturday. Low temps will be in the 50s. High temps on Saturday will be near 70. Dew points will drop to the 40s and 50s.

Muggy Meter

Temperature Trend

It will feel awesome! Then we’ll warm up a little on Sunday, but highs will still be in the 70s. The next decent chance for rain will be Late Monday or early Tuesday. Another front will move into the region at that time, but it looks like the moisture will be much thicker at that point. For now I have a 40% chance for rain for Monday evening. The details could change. So stay tuned!

Hurricane Lorenzo has weakened but it is still a category 2 hurricane in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to move on the western side of the Azores islands by tomorrow.

Track Of Lorenzo

The storm will bring some high surge and gusty winds to that region. Then it will weaken as it moves towards the U.K. Even though it is way out to sea, it is pushing some high waves towards the U.S. east coast. There is a high threat for rip currents again today. This will likely continue for a few days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler