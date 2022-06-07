Yesterday was a nice/dry day with lots of sunshine. It was comfortable with high temp in the upper 70s to low 80s.

High Temps Yesterday

It’s nice to have days like that this time of year, but we all know that you can’t get too used to it. Today won’t be too bad. But the heat and humidity will be increasing. High pressure is shifting east a bit. So we’ll lose that nice/cool northeast breeze.

Regional Weather Map

Instead we’ll have a south breeze at 5-15mph. This will gradually let the heat and humidity build. High temps will run up into the low-mid 80s this afternoon with mid-upper 80s inland. Dew points will rise into the upper 60s. We’ll be partly sunny for a long stretch. Then some isolated showers or storms will pop up this afternoon. A couple may continue into the evening.

Tomorrow the heat and humidity will build a little more. However, we’ll also have more clouds through the day. High temps will be in the mid-upper 80s. If we get a little more sun, then we’ll pop up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

In the afternoon we’ll have scattered showers and storms firing up. There could be a few strong storms with some brief heavy rain. This will be ahead of a cold front that will be marching towards the region.

Future Trak (Wednesday Afternoon)

These will continue into the evening hours. The showers will then taper off going into Thursday morning. The cool front will drop to the south, and that should dry us out by Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s. We’ll be near 80 with dry conditions on Friday. Then some scattered showers and storms will return on Saturday.

In the tropics Alex has fallen apart, and the remnants are streaming over the north Atlantic.

Tropical Satellite

The rest of the Atlantic should stay quiet for at least a couple of days if not longer. Having said that..We are still getting some higher waves along the oceanfront. The rip current threat has dropped to moderate in Virginia Beach down to Corrolla. However, it is still a high threat from Duck, NC down to Hatteras.

Rip Current Risk

The waves have cleaned up a bit. So experienced surfers only in the water today.

In national news…

Some of the country is still in a pretty bad drought. Parts of North Carolina continue with a long-dry spell. Especially the west.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Drought Monitor

However, one area in the U.S. has had some pretty bad flooding lately. An area of northern Minnesota up into Canada has had a lot of rain recently. Here is the article with more information. Minnesota flooding.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler