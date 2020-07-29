Blog: Heat Finally Eases. Tracking A Tropical Feature.

Yesterday, we broke a record in Norfolk. The sunshine stuck around for a bit longer than forecast. So our high temps hit the 100s with 102 in Norfolk.

High Temps Yesterday

This broke the old record of 101 (1940). Today a cool front has made it down into our region. It will stall out over the area this afternoon.

Regional Weather Map

This front will cool things down, but it will be more so from the extra clouds and the chance for daytime showers. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, the humidity will still be up a bit. So it will feel like the mid-upper 90s with the heat index.

Showers and storms will increase this afternoon. There could be a few heavy downpours.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Tomorrow the front will be hanging out over the region. We’ll be partly cloudy with a few pm showers and storms. High temps will be near 90, and it will be humid. Then the front is forecast to sag south a bit on Friday. This should drop our highs to the mid-upper 80s. Hopefully, the humidity drops slightly as well. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. The front will move back north on Sunday as a warm front. So high temps will be back in the mid-upper 90s.

The tropics are a bit tricky right now. This morning Potential Tropical Cyclone number 9 rolled over the Lesser Antilles with some heavy rain and gusty winds. However, the thunderstorms over the feature were spread out and disorganized.

Tropical Satellite

So as of this writing it had not yet become a tropical depression or storm. It is forecast to become tropical storm Isaias later today or tomorrow. It is forecast to move west/northwest through Greater Antilles. This means that it would likely move over land for a significant period of time. That would keep it weak. However, there is a lot of uncertainty in this. It’s possible that it could move more over the water and strengthen. The official forecast sends it towards southern Florida by the weekend.

Track of Potential Trop. Cyclone 9 (Isaias?)

The models are fairly split over the track. However, the consensus and the GFS and Euro models favor a landfall over southern Florida as a fairly weak system.

Tropical Forecast Models

We’ll track this closely over the next few days. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler