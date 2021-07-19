Blog: Heat Finally Breaks! Some More Rain Though.

Over the last 2 weeks we have had a lot of heat. High temperatures have been in the low-mid 90s for about 8 days. The heat index was near 100.

High Temperatures Last 2 Weeks

Today we are finally going to put the brakes on the temperature pedal and cool down. The cool front has moved into the region, but it is stalling out.

Regional Weather Map

This morning it was a little warm and humid, but it didn’t feel like a steam bath when you walked out the door. Today our high temperatures will only be in the low 80s. There will even be a few upper 70s over parts of the area. That is a huge drop from yesterday. We won’t have much wind. It will be variable at 5-10mph. Since the front is stalling out, it is creating a weather trade-off. We have lots of clouds over the area. Plus, rain showers will be increasing through the day. There could be a few heavy downpours as well. Especially as we get into the afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Showers will taper off this evening. Then we’ll only have some spotty showers overnight. One bright spot (which is ironic since it’s overnight) is that low temps will drop to the upper 60s tonight. So some A.C. units may actually turn off today and tonight for a while. They need really need a break.

Tomorrow we’ll have mostly cloudy skies in the morning with a few rain showers. Those showers should sink south into the afternoon. It should be a pleasant afternoon with only a stray shower in Hampton Roads. However, a few of those showers could linger into northeast North Carolina during the afternoon. High temps will be in the mid 80s. Humidity will be moderate.

We’ll be hot and quiet on Wednesday. Highs will be in back to the low 90s. However, the winds will change Thursday into Friday. We’ll be partly cloudy with high temps in the 80s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler