As we go through the afternoon – the heat index will be about 10 degrees warmer than the air temperature. In some spots, it will feel like around 100 degrees!

During the afternoon hours Saturday and Sunday, we’ll see some scattered storms pop up. These could contain heavy rain and briefly gusty winds as they move across the area. Remember – lightning can strike even when there is no rain falling! In fact most people who are struck by lightning are hit before the first raindrop ever reaches their location. So if you hear thunder, it’s time to pack it in and move to a safe place.

Showers could develop as early as 1pm. Rain chances increase through the afternoon into the evening.

Overnight, I expect to see a few rain showers. Going into Sunday, we could see some morning rain showers in addition to some afternoon rain showers. Check bac kfor updates on Sunday’s rain chance tonight and tomorrow morning – as in this pattern the models change frequently.

If you missed the sunrise this morning, enjoy this pic from Avon. As always, if you have a great weather pic – you can email it to us at reportit@wavy.com or tweet it to us!

A few low clouds in VA Beach. Awesome sunrise in the southern OBX this morning.



Expect a hot and humid day with a few isolated PM storms. pic.twitter.com/oATCd1oo0R — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) July 15, 2023

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter