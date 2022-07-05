As predicted we had some great weather for the 4th of July. Temps were mostly in the 80s. Humidity wasn’t too bad. We didn’t have any big storms in the region. So the fireworks went off without a weather hitch.

However, today we will start to build the heat and humidity back, and it could get a little rough for some folks over the next couple of days. The stationary front that sat to our south yesterday (and helped to bring us the nice weather) is starting to rise north today as a warm front.

High pressure is sliding east. We’ll be partly cloudy today with a light southwest wind. There won’t be much rain during the day, but some isolated showers or storms could pop this afternoon. High temps will rise to the low 90s. However, the southwest wind will increase the humidity. So the heat index will be in the mid 90s.

Heat Index Forecast

As we go into the evening there will be a few showers and storms. These could turn into a batch of showers and storms later in the evening, and a few of them could be on the strong side.

Future Trak (This Evening)

These should taper off and drop south around midnight. Then we’ll have quiet weather for tomorrow’s morning commute. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. There will be a higher chance for scattered showers and storms during the daytime.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

There could be some brief heavy rain and gusty winds. However, temps will jump to the low-mid 90s tomorrow afternoon before the storms arrive. This will put the heat index up to near 100 degrees.

Temps VS Heat Index Forecast

It won’t get much better on Thursday. There will be more clouds and more scattered showers and storms. However, high temps will still reach to near 90 as a cool front stalls out just to our north.

We are looking cooler Friday into the weekend, but we might not dry out until Sunday. Things are still quiet in the tropics.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler