Hope you had a chance to enjoy some of the lower humidity levels we had for part of the weekend. This week, the humidity returns, which means the heat index will increase once again.

This week, most of the days will be in the 90s- with a heat index around the upper 90s to 103°F.

For Monday, we’ll see a few showers during the afternoon. Not as much rain in terms of duration of the rain as we saw in most locations Sunday, but they will be slow movers, so a few downpours and heavy rain totals will be possible. Most of the area, with the exception of some northern areas, picked up some rain on Sunday. Below are the rainfall totals over the past 24 hours.

For Monday, we’ll see weak weather system move through in the afternoon, which is expected to trigger a few showers. Tuesday into Wednesday, an afternoon shower or storm will be possible as well. Late in the week, a few more showers will occur on Friday into Saturday, so rain chances are a little higher.

Hope you have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

