The heat and humidity will build as we go through Sunday – with highs across the region in the upper 80s to near 90. The heat index won’t be too bad – only in the low to mid 90s – but Monday… that’s when you’ll really feel it.

For Sunday, we’ll have a slight chance of a shower. A cluster of rain near Richmond will move east through the morning, leading to a chance of a few showers on the Peninsula. Later in the day, a few areas of showers could re-develop. Not a widespread, major thing but more of your typical small chance during the summer afternoon.

Monday – temperatures will rise into the low 90s. The extra humidity will make it feel about 10-12 degrees warmer with heat index values above 100. Heat advisories may be issued for Monday across parts of the area.

Late in the day Monday a few showers and storms will be possible too. The combo of heat, humidity and some wind shear in the atmosphere will allow for some gusty winds to develop in a few storms. The highest threat will be in western and central VA, but even into Hampton Roads and NE NC we could see a few storms late Monday. Most of the day Monday will be dry, but late evening to 8pm all the way to midnight we could see some storms.

The upcoming week will feature temps near average or slighly above. No excessive heat in terms of actual air temps, but at times it’ll feel like the mid to upper 90s. A few more showers and storms will be possible late in the week.

Today, August 6th, is the 30th anniversary of the 1993 Tornado Outbreak across central and southeast VA. On this day, 18 tornadoes touched down in southern VA. The National Weather Service in Wakefield put together a nice summary of the event, which you can read here.

According to the NWS, “The most notable and devastating tornado occurred in Petersburg, VA with a Fujita-scale rating of 4 and an estimated peak winds of 175mph. There were 206 injuries and four fatalities. There were also two F-2 tornadoes this day: one in Dinwiddie County, VA and one in Chesapeake, VA. Luckily, there were no injuries or fatalities with these storms.”

The interesting thing about this outbreak was how it happened in August. Typically, our biggest tornado risks from strong t-storms come in the Spring and Fall months when strong fronts are more common.

Thankfully, our weather today is much calmer. Enjoy your Sunday.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

