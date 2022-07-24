Prepare to sweat once again Sunday as heat index values exceed 100° across the region as we head into the afternoon.

With dewpoints in the 70s, it will feel quite sticky outside and you’ll likely be sweating after just 15 minutes of hanging outside in the sun, if not less. Air temperatures will be in the mid 90s but the humidity will make it feel hotter. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Eastern VA.

We’ve seen a stretch now of 7 days with temperatures above 90° for Hampton Roads. We’ll add several more days this week, but Tuesday could break our stretch with a few showers and storms around keeping us cooler (relatively, in the upper 80s). If you’re curious, the longest stretch we saw 90° or higher heat in the region was in August of 1995, where we saw 26 days of 90 degree or higher heat! In 2020, we saw a stretch of 15 days in late July. So, this stretch certainly isn’t anything too abnormal. All of this climate data is for the Norfolk Intl’ Airport where records are kept.

Saturday we saw a few pesky showers (and isolated t-storms) pop up – pretty typical for this time of the year. On Sunday, we could see the same in a few spots. Don’t cancel any plans, but keep an eye on the weather radar anytime after 1pm today if you’re out and about.

Later in the evening, a few more showers/storms are expected, mainly west of the metro. These could have some heavy rain with them.

On Monday, a front will approach Virginia from the north and west. Monday will be breezy at times as a front approaches. This front will bring scattered showers and storms, mainly to our north and west Monday afternoon. By late Monday evening and into the early overnight, some of these showers and storms will approach eastern VA, leading to increased rain chances into Monday night. Tuesday, as the front settles into our region, expect scattered rain showers and storms, some of which could have heavy rain and gusty winds.

The rain chances will continue into Wednesday, as will the humidity. We’re back into the 90s with heat index values near 100 Wednesday and Thursday.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

