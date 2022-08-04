Yesterday most of the area heated up to the low 90s. However, Norfolk only made it to the upper 80s as a sea breeze kicked in.

High Temps Yesterday

The heat index was up around 100 for many. Today both the temps and humidity will increase. We have a warm front to the north with an increasing breeze out of the southwest.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a lot of sunshine this morning with a few more clouds this afternoon. High temps will push up to the mid 90s over most of the region. The heat index will rise up to 99 to 106 degrees.

Heat Index Forecast

With the heat index hitting around 105 there are Heat Advisories posted for a large part of the viewing area. They run from 11am until 8pm.

Heat Advisories

At least there will be a light breeze. So that will help a bit. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade. There will be a few showers and storms popping up this afternoon. They will be the typical Summertime variety. So a (couple) of downpours are possible.

We’ll have similar weather tomorrow. High temps will be in the low-mid 90s. The heat index will be over 100 for most. We’ll be partly cloudy with a few pm showers and storms. Meanwhile the actual high temps will be in the 100s again over the central U.S.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

There won’t be much difference in the weather through early next week for us. High temps will stay in the 90s. The heat index will be near or over 100. We’ll get some isolated to scattered PM showers and storms, but no washouts. The long range models are hinting at some brief cooling towards the middle of next week. We’ll see.

This recent extreme heat is a signal of climate change. Sure we’ve been hot before, but the length of extreme heat in the central U.S. is historic. The U.S. is planning on trying to combat climate change by planting 1 billion trees over the next decade. Apparently, there is a backlog of tree planting as wildfires have created a huge amount of deforestation over the last couple of decades. With some recent resources and funding the USDA’s Forest Service is going to ramp up the efforts. Here’s the article with more information: 1 billion trees to be replanted.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler