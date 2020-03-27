Blog: Heading Into A Warm Weekend.

We started off the day with clearing skies and mild temps. It was nice weather for going for a walk or run.

Tower Cam

We will have pretty nice weather for most of the day, but some isolated showers may fall later this afternoon. We have high pressure to our southeast. However, there is a cool front to the west that will move in during the afternoon.

Regional Weather Map

Before the front arrives we’ll warm up to the mid-upper 70s. As the winds turn the temperatures might drop a bit. Again, some isolated showers may drop between about 4 and 8pm. We’ll have a higher chance for rain around 9pm as the front sinks farther south. In fact…a couple of models now show some heavier showers for a time.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Tomorrow the cool front will stall over North Carolina. We’ll have some scattered showers and pockets of drizzle in the morning, but it will be far from a washout. We’ll be dry in the afternoon. The breeze will mainly be in out of the east. This onshore breezy will keep high temps in the 60s near the shore and over much of the metro. However, I think we’ll be able to warm up to some 70s inland. The front will shoot to the north on Sunday. Temps will launch into the 80s.

High Temps Friday

We’ll have partly cloudy skies. There may be some isolated showers late in the day before another cold front arrives Sunday night.

We’ll be a little cooler on Monday with highs in the low 70s. We’ll drop temps even more by mid week with rain returning.

Have a good weekend. Hopefully, you can enjoy some of this warm weather over the next few days.

By the way…Pollen levels are high today and for most of the weekend. Water temps are mainly in the 50s for boaters and folks that will be fishing. Be safe out there!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler