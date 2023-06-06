Finally, some more warmth for Hampton Roads! Take advantage, as humidity levels remain low today our afternoon temperatures in the 80s will feel quite nice. Minor changes move into the region tomorrow, bringing in a few rain chances.

Strong June sunshine will quickly guide our temperatures today into the low and mid 80s. A few more clouds drift into the region later tonight as a weakening front drops into the region. Along with it there could be a spotty shower or two, but mainly it’ll provide a windshift.

The northerly breeze will bring our temperatures back into the 70s tomorrow as the front stalls just to our south. The stalled front will unfortunately bring in some rain chances to the region. As of now, we’ll look for scattered evening showers across northeast North Carolina, however, depending on where the front stalls will likely be where the rain develops. So we don’t expect rainfall for all of the region, just some of us.

The northerly flow will also pull Canadian wildfire smoke into the region. This wildfire smoke has blanketed states to our north with hazy conditions and some of this could drift south by Wednesday. Air quality at the surface shouldn’t be impacted too much, but if you’re sensitive to particles in the air, keep this in mind. We’ll likely just see hazy conditions to our sky cover.

By Thursday most of this rainfall moves out and we’ll get warm sunshine to move back in. There could be a spotty shower or two, before drier and warmer weather moves in by late week and into the weekend. Temperatures are likely to climb back to the mid 80s by the weekend!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro