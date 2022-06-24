We finished up the day yesterday with some sunshine finally popping out. We did pick up another tenth of an inch or two of rainfall, but we will still need rain in the long run. Now that area of rain has dropped to our south. Today we we’ll be drying out a bit. It should be a pretty nice day. High pressure has built into the region with a cool front dropping well to our south.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. There will be a light northeast wind. High temps will be near 80 with a few upper 70s right near the shore. There will be some mid 80s inland.

Forecast Temps Today

Humidity levels have dropped, but it’s not super dry out like it was last weekend. Dew points are in the low 60s. They’ll drop to the upper 50s to near 60 later today.

Dew Points

The weekend forecast looks great. High pressure will hang out over the region. We’ll have a lot of sunshine both days. High temps will be in the 80s.

Weekend Forecast

There is something that we are watching in the tropics. There is a tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic. It is moving west.

Tropical Satellite

It has a low chance of formation over the next couple of days, but has a moderate chance of formation during the next few days. So that could impact the Lesser Antilles next week. We’ll monitor it over the weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler