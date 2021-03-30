Blog: Great Weather Today! Some Storms Tomorrow. Then Cold!

Today is going to be a great weather day! There is a giant area of high pressure in the region. It is influencing the weather from Bermuda to Memphis, Tennessee.

Regional Weather Map

The center of it has moved offshore a bit. So we’ll have a steady south/southeast wind through the day. There will also be a lot of sunshine. High temps will rise to the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon.

Today’s Forecast Temperatures

Tree pollen levels are high. Otherwise, today is a go for outdoor activities!

Outdoor Forecast

Tomorrow will be a different story. We’ll warm up quite a bit with high temperatures rising into the upper 70s. The humidity will increase rapidly.

Muggy Meter

We’ll have lots of clouds through the day. There will be some spotty showers for the first half of the day. Then as we get into the afternoon there will be scattered showers forming. With the additional heating from the late afternoon into the evening there will also be a few thunderstorms.

Future Trak (Wednesday Afternoon)

Winds will run out of the south at 10-20mph with gusts up to 25mph. Possibly higher. There may be a few heavy downpours during the evening commute. This will be ahead of a strong cold front that will be approaching from the west. Rain will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There could be a few heavy downpours. There could also be a wintry mix towards the Richmond area.

Future Trak (Thursday Morning)

Wow! That is whiplash weather! We could see an 1 to 1.5″ of rain. A few locations could see 2′.

Rainfall Forecast

We’ll dry out in the afternoon. High temps will drop to the mid 50s. Then the really cold air sinks in. On Friday morning our low temperatures will likely drop to the low-mid 30s. If we hit those temperatures, then there will be a frost over the region. Possibly a brief freeze in some inland/rural areas. We’ll be more specific on that in the next couple of days. During the day Friday we’ll be dry, but high temps will only be in the upper 40s. We’ll be dry next weekend with afternoon temperatures warming up into the 50s and then the 60s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler