Blog: Great Weather Today! Dropping Temps Tomorrow.

Yesterday’s temperatures were great! We ended up in the 60s over most of the region as expected with some 50s to the north.

High Temps Yesterday

I got out and walked/jogged for about an hour in the late morning, and it was very comfortable. There was a bit of a breeze at times. Today high pressure is over the region, and a warm front is lifting up out of the south.

There is a cold front to our west, but that won’t arrive until early tomorrow morning. So today is going to be an awesome day! We’ll have a lot of sunshine with a few thin clouds. High temps will rise to the upper 60s this afternoon. That’s a big jump from this morning when temps started in the low-mid 30s. We’ll be dry today. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15mph Now is a good time to head outdoors before allergy season kicks in.

Outdoor Forecast

With the recent rain that we had over the past month, it’s likely that weeds will be in full force soon. Allergy season will likely start early. Mold may be an issue for some allergy sufferers right now, but pollen won’t be spreading for a while.

The cold front will roll in tomorrow morning early. There won’t be any rain showers except for a possible stray shower. We’ll be dry tomorrow with a north wind. It will run at 10-15mph. High temps may hit 50 degrees early, but then temps will either hold or fall slightly during the afternoon. We’ll be dry and chilly on Friday. High temps will be in the upper 40s. There may be some isolated showers by the evening, but the bulk of the daytime should be dry. However…Rain will move in by the weekend.

We’ll have a warm front coming up from the south on Saturday. The front looks fairly slow moving. So we’ll have a pretty good shot at rain showers during the day. The models favor the morning over the afternoon for rain chances, but the timing could still change.

European Computer Model

At least high temps will rise to the 60s. We’ll be warm again on Sunday. A weak cool front may stall out over the region, but we’ll see where it actually stalls out. This will bring us some more scattered rain showers. While neither day looks like a total washout, the rain chances are fairly high both days. We’ll try and detail the timing of it by tomorrow so you can plan out your weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler