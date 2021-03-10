Blog: Great Weather For A Couple More Days!

There is a Goldilocks zone for temperatures for every area of the world. In our region I would say that the Goldilocks zone is between about 58 and 78 degrees. There are many that love temperatures above and below that range, but I would say that the majority of folks are comfortable with those high temps. We will be in that band for a few more days, but there will be a cool down over the weekend.

Yesterday we ended up making it into the upper 60s to low 70s for highs.

High Temps Yesterday

That was impressive considering that we were in the upper 20s to low 30s in some locations yesterday morning. Today we started milder. It was in the 30s and 40s. This afternoon we’ll have more great weather. High temps will aim for the low-mid 70s. We have a big area of high pressure in the region.

Regional Weather Map

There is a cold front nearby to our northeast. It could make it down to the Eastern Shore today. So it will be a little cooler there. However, most of us will stay on the warm side of the front.

That front will move back north tomorrow, and the breeze will pick up out of the southwest. We may have a few gusts to 25mph. So that will drive high temperatures to the upper 70s for many.

Temps Tomorrow

I’m calling for 77 for now. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few locations hit 80 degrees tomorrow. We’ll stay warm and dry on Friday. High temps will be in the 70s. Then we’ll cool down over the weekend. High temps will be in the 50s both days. There may be some isolated showers on Sunday. However, the higher chance for precip will be on Monday. High temps may only be in the 40s that day. We’ll see.

There has been a wild swing in temperatures over the central U.S. Just 3-4 weeks ago there was snow and ice all the way to south Texas. Now temperatures may be hitting 80 degrees in Texas today. The melting (orange area) has reached the Canadian-U.S. border.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler