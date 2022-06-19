We have some great weather in the region today for Father’s Day and for Juneteenth events. A large area of high pressure is in the region with a cold front far to the south.

We’ll have lots of sunshine today with dry conditions. It was already gorgeous this morning as the sun rose higher in the sky.

Tower Cam 10

We’ll be dry through the entire day. Dew points have fallen down to the 40s and 50s, and that is very low for this time of year. This dry air will continue through at least tomorrow, but it will go up by mid-week.

Muggy Meter

High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

This is a few degrees below average, and it is lovely! The only speed bump in today’s nice forecast is the wind. It will be up out of the north/northwest at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. So there will be a little sand blowing around at the beaches, and hold on to the napkins at the picnics at the park. Another thing to watch is that there is a moderate threat for rip currents at the local beaches. So you will be able to swim down there, but keep an extra eye on the kids as they swim in the water today.

Tomorrow we’ll have similar weather, but we’ll warm up a tad. High temps will be in the lower 80s. It’s crazy that they will be close to 100 up in Minnesota, and we’ll only in the low 80s here.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

So enjoy it while you can. We’ll have a lot of sunshine again. We’ll be warmer and more humid by mid-week. High temps will be in the mid-upper 80s. There will be some scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. We’ll be mild and dry later this week. It will be tricky though as the hotter temperatures won’t be too far away. So stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler