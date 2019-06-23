Blog: Great End To The Weekend!

We are finishing up the weekend with some great weather. We have high pressure to the north. There is a stationary front well to our south.

We had some very dry and comfortable air in place yesterday. We’ll continue with that dryness today. Dew points are in the upper 50s to near 60. High temps will be in the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny, but we’ll have a few strips of clouds inland/south.

Tomorrow the front will lift north as a warm front. We’ll heat up to the upper 80s with a few 90s inland. Dew points will climb to the mid 60s tomorrow. Then they will be near 70 (which is pretty humid) by Tuesday with high temps in the low 90s. We’ll have some isolated showers in the region tomorrow with a 30% chance for a few pm showers on Tuesday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler