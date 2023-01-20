A front moved through early Friday morning. Behind this front, we’ll see some cooler temperatures move in for this afternoon (upper 50s/low 60s). Saturday- temperatures will be even cooler with highs only in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be a dry day but a pretty big weather system approaching Sunday will bring scattered rain showers by midday Sunday. Scattered showers are likely through the afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are possible late in the day and overnight with rainfall totals in some spots over 1″.

Rain showers should push out of the area on Monday morning. Monday will be a cool day with highs in the low 50s. We’ll see a bit of a warm up with temperatures returning to 60 on Wednesday ahead of another front that brings in some additional rain showers.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

