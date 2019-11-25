Blog: Good Local And Regional Weather Today!

We will have some good weather for local and regional travel today. In fact today will be pretty quiet for most of the country. However, several storm systems will impact the country as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

Today there is a large area of high pressure that is centered over the southern half of the country.

Even though it is centered over the south, it is influencing about 75% of the country. There will be a lot of dry conditions for travel across the lower 48 today. However, there will be some snow over the central Rockies. That will increase by the evening.

Travel Forecast Today

Locally, we had a cold start to the day, but we’ll warm up nicely this afternoon. High temps will rise to the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be light and out of the southwest.

Tomorrow there will be some messy weather over the central U.S.

Travel Forecast Tomorrow

There will be a band of snow from Denver to southern Minnesota with rain over parts of the Midwest. There will be another system moving onto the west coast causing a mess. However, high pressure will hold over the eastern third of the country.

In our region, we’ll have more sunshine and a persistent south wind. So high temps will be able to rise into the upper 60s.

By Wednesday we’ll heat up even more. High temps will rise to near 70. We will have more clouds and possibly some isolated to scattered rain showers, but it shouldn’t pose too many problems. This will be ahead of a cold front. The front will arrive by Wednesday evening. Then we’ll cool down and dry out for Thanksgiving. High temps are forecast to be in the upper 50s. Then Black Friday looks cool and dry.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler