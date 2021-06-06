Blog: Good Beach Weather Today. Rain Chances Back Up this week

Today’s local weather is looking pretty good. It’s good if you like heat, humidity, and going to the beach. However, it’s not so good if you’re a cool weather fan. High pressure is in the region with a light wind out of the south.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be mostly to partly sunny today with high temps aiming for around 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the low-mid 90s. So be sure to stay hydrated if you are out and about. It should be some great beach weather!

Beach Forecast

Make sure you have plenty of sunscreen!

Through the upcoming work week we will have some deeper/richer moisture. So this will lead to more clouds and some scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoons. High temps will be in the upper 80s to near 90. It will be very Summery outside. The chance for rain will increase a bit more later in the week.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler