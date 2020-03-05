Blog: Gloomy, cool and rainy for a bit

Today we have a lot of clouds in the region. A cool front has slid to our south, and it will stall out over North Carolina today.

Regional Weather Map

The temps started off in the upper 40s this morning. However, they won’t warm up much today. We’ll have lots of clouds through the entire day. Plus, the winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15mph with higher gusts. So high temps this afternoon will only rise a bit into the low-mid 50s. As I mentioned, the cool front will probably stall out over North Carolina, or it will dramatically slow down. There will also be an area of low pressure moving east along the Gulf Coast States. This combination will create some isolated showers later today in southeast Virginia. However, there will be a little higher chance for showers over northeast North Carolina.

Rain Chances Map

That is for the afternoon. By tonight the low will pass to our south, but it will be closer than today. So we’ll have a big area of rain showers push up from the south.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Rain may be briefly heavy in some spots, but it mainly looks steady and light-moderate. Low temps will be in the low 40s tonight.

We’ll have a lot of rain in the region tomorrow morning. This will impact the morning commute with a lot of wet roads.

Future Trak (Friday Morning)

The low will move offshore, but it will strengthen as it moves northeast. So we’ll have lingering showers into tomorrow afternoon as the moisture wraps-in back behind the system. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest. High temps will be in the 50s again.

We definitely don’t need any more rain right now. We are running an inch above normal since the beginning of the year. We will see about a quarter to a half an inch of rain tonight into tomorrow.

Rainfall Forecast

There will be a second cold front moving through Friday night. This will create a few spotty showers, and there could possibly be some flurries as that wraps up late at night. We’ll be dry, chilly, and breezy behind the front Saturday. High temps will only be in the 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy. High pressure will build in. The wind will ease up on Sunday, and we’ll have a good amount of sunshine. So high temps will rise to near 60. That looks like a really nice day.

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler