Blog: Frosty Vehicles And Strong Cooling Winds.

This morning when I headed off to work I encountered a problem. My car had a lot of ice on it. In fact my back door wouldn’t open. I heard of a few other examples of this. If that happens to you in the future then here are some tips:

-Don’t use hot water on the glass to melt the ice. It could crack or shatter the windshield. Even warm water could be risky if it’s really cold outside. However, you can use some warm (not hot) water to loosen up the door.

-De-icers can do a good job. You just have to have them ahead of time.

-Warm up your vehicle and run the defrost for a while.

-Hopefully, you have a plastic ice scraper handy. Don’t use a metal spatula or knife as it could scrape the glass. I’m not a fan of using credit cards as they could snap or chip themselves.

This effect was from some of the leftover moisture from yesterday’s rain. Going forward we will have a dry, cool, and windy day. A cold front is far offshore. High pressure is building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

Skies will be mostly sunny today. High temps will be in the lower 50s. However, the wind will be strong out of the west. They will run at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Possibly higher for a brief time.

Wind Forecast

Tonight the wind will die down, and skies will be clear. Temps will drop down to the 20s and 30s. A second cold front will move through tonight, but it will pass through dry. This feature will drop the temperatures tomorrow. Highs will only be in the mid-upper 40s (which is actually close to the average high temperature). We’ll be partly cloudy with a northeast breeze.

We are still looking at a big warmup this weekend. High temps will be in the low 60s on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy. It should be very nice! Then we’ll be near 70 on Saturday.

Temperature Trend

However, there will be more clouds, and some (isolated) rain showers are possible. We’ll have a higher chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the 60s. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler