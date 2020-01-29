Blog: Frosty Mornings And Dry/Chilly Afternoons.

Is it just me? Or does it seem like we have been scraping a lot of frost off of the vehicles this Winter? In fact I think I’ve scraped more frost off my vehicle this Winter than any other year that I’ve been here. (That’s not including snow). Today we started with more frost and cold temperatures. There was a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have partly cloudy skies through the day. High pressure is edging in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

There is an area of low pressure forming near the Gulf Coast. This will pass well to our south over the next 36 hours. We’ll be cool and dry for the next 2 days. High temps will be in the mid-upper 40s.

Tomorrow’s Temps

By Friday we’ll have more of an easterly wind. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Moisture will be increasing. So we’ll be mostly cloud by the end of the day, and there may be some isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the low 50s.

By Friday night there will be an area of low pressure moving into the area. This will bring in a large area of showers, and some of them may be heavy at times.

European Model (Friday Evening)

The rain will continue into Saturday morning, but it should push out by midday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with high temps near 50. There will be another area of showers that will come in Saturday night, but they should be lighter and more scattered. A couple of those may continue into Sunday morning., but we should be dry for the rest of the day. High temps will be in the 50s. That’s good news for Groundhog Day and for the big game viewing. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler