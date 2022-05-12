This morning we traded up our hazards. The strong winds and the tidal floods are behind us now. However, we started today with fog, drizzle, and rain showers.

Tower Cam This Morning

The area of low pressure is down to our south now, but it is beginning to move onto land.

Regional Weather Map

It’s not a tropical system. However, but it is pulling in a cool/humid air mass off of the ocean. We’ll have a lot of clouds today. There will be scattered rain showers on and off through the day along with some drizzle at times.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The wind will be out of the northeast and east. However, it will be much lighter than recent days. It will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 25ph. There will be a few higher gusts right near the shore. Since the winds are decreasing the tide is also going down. It should be nuisance to minor from here on out.

Tide Forecast

High temps will be in the 60s this afternoon. This is well below average for us this time of year.

By tomorrow the low will be inland and even weaker. However, the deep moisture will keep streaming into the region with an onshore breeze. Plus, the upper level energy from the system will keep drifting overhead. So we’ll have more scattered rain showers.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

We’ll be mostly cloudy to cloudy. The wind will be lighter and out of the east. Despite the clouds and rain temps should be able to warm up a bit due to the lighter winds. So high temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

Meanwhile the heat will still be on over the central U.S. up into Canada.

We’ll have much of the same on Saturday except I think we’ll be able to warm up to the mid 70s. Wind will be more out of the southeast. Rain is likely, but I still don’t think it will be a washout.

European Model (Saturday)

The models are still calling for some nicer weather on Sunday. We are probably looking at a mix of sun and clouds with only some isolated rain showers in the region. High temps may hit 80 degrees. It actually might be a decent beach day, but we’ll see.

We really do still need some rain. Over the next couple of days we’ll see varying amounts. It will range form about a half an inch up to 2 inches.

Meanwhile they desperately need rain in the west. Regional wildfires continue out there. It’s also not helping at the Colorado snowpack is melting at a record rate.

Hopefully, the pattern changes for them soon.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler