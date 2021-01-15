Blog: From Freezing Fog To Highs Near 60.

This morning we had some fog in the region. However, surface temps were near the freezing mark in many locations. So there was some freezing fog. At least it created a pretty picture.

Sun And Fog On Tower Cam

Once the fog burns off this morning, then we will have a very nice day. A warm front was lifting up from the south, and that helped to cause some of the fog. High pressure was sliding offshore, and a cold front was off to our west.

Regional weather Map

We’ll be in the warm zone today. Winds will be out of the south/southeast at 5-15mph. Skies will be partly cloudy until the late afternoon. So high temps will bump up to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temps This Afternoon

The bulk of the day will be dry. There will be some isolated showers by the evening with a line of showers developing just off to our west.

Future Trak (This Evening)

The line of showers will be ahead of the cold front. That front will swipe through during the later evening. That is when we’ll have our highest chance for rain.

Future Trak (Tonight)

Rain will continue until after midnight, but it should wrap up by about 3am. It will mostly be light, but it might be moderate in spots. We’ll pick up about a quarter of an inch before it ends tomorrow morning.

We’ll then have a mix of sun and clouds through Saturday. It will be cooler with high temps closer to 50 degrees. An upper level disturbance will roll overhead late tomorrow. This will increase the clouds, and it could create some spotty showers for a time. This will move out by tomorrow night. High pressure will build back in. So we’ll be dry and chilly on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s. We’ll be dry and chilly on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day as well.

In world news…It’s official… According to NOAA Earth had it’s 2nd warmest year on record. This is just behind 2016 which holds the hottest year recorded so far. Remember that was also an El Nino year. This last year we have actually gone to a La Nina pattern. Remember the Pacific Ocean is huge. So if it warms up well above average (like during an El Nino), then that has a big impact on the global temperature. So it is rather impressive since this last year we developed the opposite, but yet Earth’s average temperature came in second.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler