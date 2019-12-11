Blog: From 70s to a wintry mix in 14 hours

As expected yesterday we made it into the 70s. Norfolk hit 76 degrees during the afternoon. Then (also as expected) the cold front came in and dropped the temperatures last night…big-time! This morning the temps had dropped down all the way to the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind chills were in the 20s and 30s. We had widespread cold rain last night. Then this morning it turned into a wintry mix over some parts of the area. Mainly from the Peninsula northward including Accomack county.

Satrad This Morning

A strong cold front has dropped to our south. High pressure and drier air are building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll dry out by the mid-morning. Then we’ll have clearing skies this afternoon. The wind is strong out of the north. So, despite the clearing, our high temps will only be in the low-mid 40s this afternoon. The wind will slowly decrease, and it will be a little more out of the northwest.

By tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and lighter winds. The temps will drop down to the low 30s with some 20s inland. We should dry out before the freezing temperatures settle in. So there shouldn’t be any large patches of ice. Tomorrow we’ll have high pressure edging closer to the region. So there will be a lot of sunshine, but it will still be cold. Highs will be in the 40s again. We’ll warm up on Friday to the mid-upper 50s. However, we’ll have increasing clouds with scattered showers late in the day. We’ll have a lot more rain Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through the region. At least high temps will be in the 60s. We’ll cool down slightly on Sunday with drying conditions.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler