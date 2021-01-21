Blog: Friday Eve Forecast

Katie Collett said in a news tease this morning that today’s forecast was for Friday Eve. So I thought I would put that as the title to today’s blog. We also talked about putting pineapple on pizza this morning. Views were mixed both in and out of the building. Anyway, we started with some clouds this morning. It made for some pretty colors as the sun came up.

Tower Cam This Morning

There was a bit of a moisture pushing up from the south. Plus, there is a weak wind-shift coming in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

So there were a few sprinkles and stray showers moving overhead this morning. This will continue until about midday. Then we’ll clear out this afternoon. We’ll have a decent southwest breeze at 8-12mph. It won’t be nearly as strong as yesterday. It will help to bump the temperatures up to the low-mid 50s today.

Tomorrow we’ll have high pressure in the region. Skies will be mostly sunny for the majority of the day. High temps will rise to the mid-upper 50s. It will be very nice out!

Temperatures Tomorrow

A cold front will move through late tomorrow. It will pass through dry, but it will change the winds to out of the northwest. This will pull down some much colder air into our region. High temps will only be in the low-mid 40s on Saturday. We’ll be partly cloudy. We’ll be dry and chilly on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. then early next week we’ll have a couple of systems affecting us. We’ll have a pretty decent chance for rain on Monday, and Tuesday, ….aaaand Wednesday. Hopefully, the forecast dries up a little before then.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler