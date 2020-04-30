Blog: Flood Watch Today. Heavy Rain And Storms Move In.

We didn’t have much rain this morning for the am commute. However, the evening commute will likely be a mess. There is a big line of showers and thunderstorms off to our west, and it is slowly marching to the east.

We have a warm front pushing to our north today. There is a big area of low pressure over the Midwest. Meanwhile, a cold front is stretching out of this to the south/southeast.

The cold front will steadily move east today towards our region. A high amount moisture will stream up out of the south ahead of it. We have already had some winds gusting to 35-40mph. We’ll have some gusts to 40-45mph today. This alone could create some scattered power outages.

Rain moves in from the west during the morning through midday. It will be pretty widespread by the early afternoon. There will be a few thunderstorms moving in with the line of showers.

The big line of showers and storms will slide over our region going from the late morning into the late afternoon and early evening.

The models do taper off the showers during the evening. However, they still keep a few scattered showers around during the overnight.

We’ll see about 1-2″ of rain over the region with some places getting about 3″.

Rainfall Forecast

There is a Flood Watch in effect for most of the viewing area through the evening.

Flood Watch In Effect Today

There could be some street flooding during the evening commute. So plan ahead for that.

Temperatures were already warm this morning. We started in the 60s. We’ll rise to the low-mid 70s by midday. Then, as the heavier rain moves in, we’ll cool back down to the upper 60s later this afternoon.

Along with the risk for flooding, there is a marginal risk for severe weather today. Strong gusty winds and heavy downpours will be the main threats. Remember, we’ll have strong gusts of wind even outside of any thunderstorms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but it’s a low chance.

Tomorrow the cold front will be over the ocean. However, an upper level low will sit over us through the day. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, but I’m starting to think that the bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy. The wind at the surface will be much less. The coverage for the showers will be much less than today. However, we could see a few scattered showers at about any time of the day. It will be cooler too. High temps will only be in the upper 60s .

We’ll dry out Friday night into Saturday. High temps will be in the 70s. Then the models are a bit split as to the rain chances for Sunday. Some of them have some scattered showers during the afternoon/evening. Some models show just a few showers coming in by the evening. Either way it doesn’t look like a washout. High temps will be in the upper 70s.

Stay tuned for updates to all of this.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler