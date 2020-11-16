Blog: Finally, Some Quiet Local Weather! Hurricane Iota Follows Eta.

Finally!!!! We not only have some quiet weather locally, but it looks like it is going to last for about a week. This is great news for areas that need to dry out. The ground is soaked, and some rivers are still swollen. Last night a cool front moved through the region. This created a line of broken showers.

Broken Line Of Showers Last Night

The showers didn’t add up to much rain as they were spotty and brief. Behind the front some much cooler/drier air settled into the region. We started the day with temps in the 40s and 50s. The front is now to our southeast. High pressure is building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

The air is really drying out. Dew points dropped down to the 30s. We’ll have a lot of sunshine through the day. High temps will be in the low 60s. We’ll have a northwest breeze.

In the above surface map you’ll notice that there is another cold front up in the Midwest. This will be a punch of colder air, and it will come down late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will produce high temps only in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Low temps will drop to the 30s by Thursday morning. We could have a frost or freeze over parts of the region.

Basically we’ll be cool and very dry through Thursday. Then we’ll warm up a little going into next weekend.

Humidity Forecsat

Temperature Trend

This is great news!

However, there is some really bad news for Central America. Hurricane Iota formed over the weekend. It is over the western Caribbean, and it is on course to follow the track of hurricane Eta. Eta caused major damage to a large portion of Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Eta VS Iota

Iota was a strong category 4 hurricane this morning. It was almost up to a cat 5 with sustained winds of 155mph.

Iota On Satellite

The system is forecast to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane late tonight. Then it will move west and steadily weaken over land. However, it will still put down lots of flooding rain over the region after landfall.

Track Of Iota

At least it doesn’t look like it will move north like Eta did. So it is no threat to the United States.

Say a prayer for the folks down there, and stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler