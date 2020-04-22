Blog: Finally, One Dry Day! More Showers Thursday Into The Weekend!

We ended up with some scattered showers and storms yesterday, but not everyone saw them.

A Few Storms Yesterday

The showers were ahead of a cold front that has now moved down to our south.

High pressure is building into the region. We have a lot of dry air moving into the area on this Earth Day. So…. We’ll finally have a dry day from start to finish. We’ll have sunny or mostly sunny skies all day. We had a chilly start though with some temps in the 30s inland. However, we’ll warm up nicely this afternoon. High temps will be in the low-mid 60s. We’ll have a northwest breeze at 5-15mph.

Tomorrow we’ll develop more of a southerly wind. This will pull a lot of moisture back into the area, but we’ll also warm up a little more. High temps will rise to the upper 60s to near 70. The morning will be fairly dry. We’ll only have some isolated showers. However, we’ll have scattered showers moving in during the afternoon.

Future Trak Tomorrow Afternoon

An area of low pressure will move towards the region. It will get here late in the day, and it will move through Thursday night into early Friday morning. The rain will increase through that time. By later Friday morning the showers should taper off. We’ll only have some isolated showers Friday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. High temps will jump up to the upper 70s. We may even hit 80. We’ll see. We’ll have more scattered showers on Saturday, but they may arrive pretty late in the day. Then we’ll be drier Sunday into Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s through that time.

Before I go… Pollen levels are going up today. Tree pollen is high. Grass is moderate. We started pollen season early. Really, some of the pollen started going up in late February. I think we already hit the peak, and I think we’ll start tapering off over the next couple of weeks. That’s an educated guess, but it’s based off of my experience over the years. Also, it seems like the pollen counts are leveling off.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler