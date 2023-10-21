After several weekends that have featured rain and big cool downs, we’ll be quite nice this weekend with highs in the 60s.

Overnight, a cold front moved through the area. Today, drier air will filter into the region with some breezy conditions. Winds could gust to 20-25 mph along the coastline, with 15-20 mph gusts inland. Lots of sunshine this morning, with a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon.

Temperatures on Sunday will be very similar to today, with just a degree or two difference in some areas. We’ll see a weak disturbance come through the mid-atlantic area tonight into Sunday morning. A stray shower will be possible along the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore but I wouldn’t expect much out of this system. Any shower should be in the morning with nice weather into Sunday afternoon once again region wide.

There are a TON of events happening this weekend. A full list is over on our Living Local section of WAVY.com. Here’s a few of them and the forecast.

We’ll see a gradual warming trend into next week, after a very cool Monday thanks to winds out of the north. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 60s Tuesday into Wednesday, with low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday.

In your tropical update this morning, Tammy continues to impact the Lesser Antilies. The system has hurricane force winds, mainly on the eastern side of the storm. The storm is expected to move northwest, then turn more northeast late in this upcoming week. The system poses no threat to the US but we could see some waves by late in the week along our coast.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

