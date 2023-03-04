After several weekends recently where we’ve seen wild temperature swings or rain, this weekend looks to be dry and pleasant. We’ll see temperatures in the 60s this weekend with mostly sunny skies.

As the cold front came through overnight, we saw a few showers. In the wake of the front, drier air will funnel into the region through the weekend. With this, we’ll still see a few wind gusts especially Saturday morning. Winds will decrease tonight which will setup a cool night.

Temperatures Sunday morning start out in the upper 30s to low 40s in the region. We’ll warm up once again into the 60s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Mild temperatures continue as we start the week. We’ll be in the 60s on Monday and near 70 on Tuesday. Beyond that – temperatures fall as we see a pattern chance evolve.

A front will move through the area Tuesday. A shower is possible, but overall rain chances look low. This front will bring a shift in our temperatures with highs only in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday! Now remember our average temperature this time of the year is 57°F so these temps are closer to average, even though they’re slightly below. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s Wed night and Thursday night.

Our next rain chance arrives late Friday night into Saturday. Showers return to the forecast next weekend, so enjoy this weekend!

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

