Blog: Few Short-Term Wins, But A Big Win This Weekend.

Some might ask if I meant to say “winds” in the title of this blog. No I meant “WINS”. The weather has been a little rough this week. A week like this is even tougher when you factor in the new COVID life. The good news is that we have a couple of positive things happening today and tomorrow, with a pretty good weekend forecast ahead. let’s talk about it…

Today we started off with lots of clouds and 1 or 2 peeks of sun. There wasn’t much rain in the region. So that was good for the morning commute. (ding!) We still have an area of low pressure to our west with an area of high pressure to the northeast.

Regional Weather Map

The features have moved around a little since yesterday. So this has allowed the winds to lighten up a bit and turn out of the east. There is also an upper level low that is farther to the west.

Water Vapor (Upper Level Low On Satellite)

This feature has caused a lot of flooding problems over the Midwest. There has even been some flooding in the western parts of Virginia and North Carolina due to the upper-level and surface lows. Luckily we’ve had some breaks in the rain here. We will have some scattered rain showers moving back into our region this afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but the chance for rain will be decent. The highest chance will be south and west. The lesser chances will be north and east. Despite the clouds we’ll warm up a bit today. The winds won’t be too strong, and they will be more easterly. So high temps will rise to the upper 60s to low 70s. Tidal flooding will go down today as well with the calmer winds. We’ll only have some nuisance to minor tidal flooding this morning.

Tomorrow the area of low pressure and the upper level low will move east. This will bring us more scattered showers to the region. The surface winds will be out of the south. So we will warm up to near 80 degrees. However, this warming will allow for a couple of heavy downpours and thunderstorms to form along with the scattered showers. The bad weather system will move offshore on Saturday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds behind it with a handful of showers. High temps will be in the lower 80s. Then finally high pressure will build-in Sunday into Monday behind a cool front. We’ll have high temps in the 70s with fair skies. It should be pretty nice out. This is great news and excellent timing for Memorial Day Weekend. Stay tuned for updates. There may be some subtle changes to the forecast, but the trend is pretty set.

Oh and 2 more short-term wins…The pollen has been washed out over the last few days, and the grass around the area is looking greener and healthier than ever.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler