*Checks calendar* – Yep, it’s Nov. 5. However, it sure won’t feel like it this afternoon!

We will see a very nice weekend temperature wise with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots inland could reach the 80 degree mark.

The warmer weather is thanks to a switch in our wind direction. Earlier this week we had NE winds, then an easterly wind on Friday. This weekend, we’ll see more of a southerly/southeasterly wind which will help to usher in the warmer weather as we see clockwise flow around an offshore area of high pressure.

I don’t think we’ll see any records broken this weekend, but on Monday we could be close. The record for Monday is 78 which was set in 1975.

Aftter Monday, our temperatures cool a bit as clouds move back in and our wind turns back to the northeast. Those winds will be quite gusty at times on Tuesday, with gusts to 35-40 mph possible.

As we go into the mid week time frame, we’ll be monitoring an area off the southeast coast for potential development. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 60% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical system over the next 5 days.

Depending on the exact strength, track and organization of this system, we could see some rain late in the week. Some models (the Euro) want to bring the moisture over us, while others (GFS) keep it offshore. It’s too early to tell for sure exactly how the system will unfold – so stay tuned for updates as we get more data during the early part of this upcoming work week.

This weekend also marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. At 2am Sunday morning, the clocks will go back 1 hour. That’ll make our sunrise Sunday morning be at 6:34am and sunset at 5:02pm.

Also happening Sunday – a rocket launch from NASA Wallops on the Eastern Shore! Launch is slated for 5:50am. Low clouds are the primary concern, with weather being 80% GO for launch.

The launches are typically visible from Hampton Roads, but if we have too many clouds viewing may be obscured. Look EAST to NORTHEAST around 30 seconds to 90 seconds after launch for a small orange dot moving fast!

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

