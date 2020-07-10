Blog: Fay Moves Out. Heat Moves in!

Tropical storm Fay did stay offshore yesterday, and the big area of rain stayed out to sea as well. There were some scattered showers in the area coming in off of the water, but they didn’t add up to much.

Satellite/Radar Yesterday

A small line moved over the Southside last night and put down about a tenth of an inch.

Satellite/Radar Last Night

Currituck had a little over 7-tenths of an inch. Wallops Island has had about 0.9″.

Fay is east of the Eastern Shore (as of this writing). It is moving to the north at 10mph.

Fay on Satellite/Radar

The storm will make landfall on the southern Jersey shore this afternoon. It could have sunstained winds of 50mph.

Track Of Fay

The rain will increase between there and New York. They could see a solid 1-2″ with some locations getting 3-4″.

Locally we will have some fairly quiet weather. We’ll be partly cloudy. There will only be some isolated showers and storms this afternoon. The big story behind Fay will be the heat. We are going to warm up to the low 90s today with some mid 90s inland. However, the heat index will be in the upper 90s for many.

Heat Forecast (Today)

There will be a breeze out of the northwest. It will run at 5-15mph with a few gusts to 25 on the Eastern Shore.

Tomorrow the wind will be out of the southwest. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with a few late day showers and storms. So high temps will rise to the low-mid 90s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s to around 100. It will be rough.

Temperature/Heat Index Forecast

We’ll have similar weather on Sunday. The will continue into next week. High temps will be in the 90s. We may be hitting the mid-upper 90s later next week. The heat index would likely be over 100. We’ll see. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler