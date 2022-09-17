A fantastic weekend of weather is expected across Hampton Roads as high pressure remains in control of our weather through the weekend.

A breeze out of the east/northeast will allow for us to have temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon with relatively low humidity.

That low humidity is one of the reason’s we were so cool this morning! Temperatures Saturday morning started off in the 50s for much of the area!

This afternoon – expect highs in the 80s. Sunday, similar weather is expected, but a slight increase in humidity will occur.

Over the next few days, mostly sunny skies will continue. Our next rain chance arrives on Thursday as a front moves in.

In the tropics, Fiona continues to track west through the Caribbean. It is expected to strengthen over the far northern Caribbean this weekend before making landfall in the Dominican Republic as a Category 1 Hurricane.

Where Fiona goes from there will depend on it’s strength after it moves over the D.R. A stronger storm will likely move a little faster and will have a greater tendency to turn out to sea. However, a weaker system could move slower – and miss the opportunity to go north. You can see that in the European Ensembles. While a majority do show it going out to see, some take the system further west, so we still need to monitor it. It’s not a 100% certainty it’ll head out to sea and mainly be an issue for the marine traffic yet. Let’s wait until Mon/Tue to get a better picture of the overall track.

Hope you have a great weekend! If you’re heading out to the airshow, I may see you there!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

