Summertime weather has returned to Hampton Roads. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s take us through our second weekend of June. It should be a fantastic weekend for many of our outdoor events and other fun activities across the region.

WIth high pressure over our region, we’ll see temperatures start mild and end the day in the 80s. On Saturday, expect highs in the low to mid 80s. By Sunday, we could be flirting with 90 in a few spots – which is something we haven’t seen yet this year.

This is the longest we’ve gone over the past 5 years before we’ve seen a 90 degree day. Our average first 90 degree day is in mid May -so it’s unusual but not unheard of to go this long. In the 70s, it took until July one year to see 90 pop up.

If you’re heading out to Harborfest, enjoy the nice weather and remember the sunscreen! The weather looks great for the fireworks and the potentially rescheduled drone show too.

Once the weekend is over, we will need to turn our attention to Monday’s forecast. A front will move in and this will help to bring us some shower and storm chances. A few showers could occur Monday morning, but a better chance of rain looks to arrive in the mid to late afternoon. A few of the storms with this could be strong to severe. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts.

We can focus more on Monday tomorrow. For now, enjoy your nice weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

