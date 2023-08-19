The weather this weekend will be fantastic with lots of sunshine and zero rain chances for the region.

One of the main reasons it will be so nice today is the lower levels of humidity. Dewpoints will be in the 50s to 60s today, which is quite refreshing for this time of the year. Dont’ get used to it, as Sunday-Monday humidity will increase once again. Enjoy while you can!

Monday – we’ll see temperatures in the low to mid 90s and humidity, which will make it feel like over 100. Monday will likely be the hottest day of the week. For Tuesday/Wednesday, we’ll see temperatures back in the 80s. Rain chances look to remain low until we get into the later portion of the week when we could see a few showers Thursday and Friday.

In the Pacific basin, we’re tracking Hilary which is a powerful category 4 hurricane. It is expected to track north and impact Baja California and the southwest US. Tremendous amounts of rain are expected to fall and that will lead to significant flooding and mudslides in parts of southern CA. This will be a big story going into next week.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

