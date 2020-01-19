Blog: Falling Temps Through Tonight.

This morning we actually started off as warm as we are going to get today. Temps were in the 50s in the metro with 60s over North Carolina.

Temps This Morning

A cold front was moving in from the west, and it is running into a weakening stationary front.

Regional Weather Map

The cold front will move to our southeast by the afternoon. Temps will steadily drop to the upper 40s.

Temps This Afternoon

The trade-off is that we’ll dry out through the day. Skies will gradually clear. We’ll be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies. Temps will fall to the upper 20s with some 30s near the shore. However, the wind will stay up overnight. So wind chills will be in the teens. It will be cold and dry tomorrow. People will need to bundle up for any Martin Luther King Jr. events. High temps will only be in the upper 30s.

Forecast High Temps Monday

We’ll be in the upper 30s on Tuesday with sunshine. Then we’ll gradually warm up through the week. Highs will be in the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler