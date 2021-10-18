Blog: Fall Weather Returns To The Region.

While the first day of Fall was about a month ago, it feels like some Fall weather just arrived. Keep in mind that we did have some cool weather for a few days over the last couple of weeks. It’s just that the humidity stayed up during most of that time.

High Temps Last 2 Weeks

A strong cold front brought us some rain Saturday night, but yesterday was dry and cool all day. High temps were mainly in the 60s.

High Temps Yesterday

Today a strong area of high pressure is locked-in to our west. The cold front has dropped far to our south.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have lot of sunshine today with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be very dry out with dew points only in the 30s and 40s.

Dew Points

There will be a breeze picking up out of the northwest. It will run at 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph.

Tonight the winds will lighten up. We’ll have clear skies. So temps will drop down to the 40s with some 50s near the shore. Tomorrow we’ll have lots of sunshine again, but there will be less wind than today. So it will be an awesome day with high temps in the low 70s! We’ll stay dry, but we’ll warm up to the upper 70s to near 80 Wednesday and Thursday. Then a cold front will move into the region on Friday. We could see a few showers and possibly some thunderstorms moving in with the front. So that will be our next chance for rain. It’s a bit early for the details. I’ll update you on that over the next couple of days.

Meanwhile…I’m more than happy to report that it’s all quiet in the tropics for the next couple of days.

Tropical Satellite

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler