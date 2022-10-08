Hope you had a chance to enjoy the nice warm weather on Friday. What a change that was from the cooler temps and rain earlier in the week!

Overnight, we had a pretty decent front move through the area. No real rain with the front, but it is going to bring us cooler temps for the weekend.

Temperatures won’t rise too much on Saturday, with highs expected to be in the low 60s. It will be a little breezy too, so that’ll make it feel cooler from time to time.

Sunday, we’ll see a bit of a warm up into the upper 60s, but that’s still below average. By the middle to late part of the week, temperatures will return to near average or even above average by Thursday.

Thursday into Friday, we expect a cool front to approach our area. This front will bring rain chances – maybe a few storms too.

In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Julia in the south-central Caribbean. This storm is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua Sunday with heavy rain and wind. Mudslides will also occur due to the mountainous terrain. Julia is our 10th named storm of the season. Elsewhere, all is quiet.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

