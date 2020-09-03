Blog: Extreme heat for Thursday, heat index may be over 110 degrees in NC; cool down this weekend

Locally, today is going to feel like a sauna. Yesterday was tough, but today will be worse. High temperatures are aiming for the mid 90s. (The record is 97 set back in the 1970s). However, the heat index will rise to 105-110 degrees. It may be over 110 in a few North Carolina locations. This is all prompting heat alerts for the region. Southeast Virginia has a Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. There is an Excessive Heat Warning for most of northeast North Carolina.

Dangerous heat expected today. 🔥 Check on family members and senior neighbors today. Make sure they have plenty of water🥤and are inside in a cool place. Go to a library or mall to escape the high temperatures. #KeepCool #ReadyVB #HeatStroke #BePrepared pic.twitter.com/AKFguimrjI — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) September 3, 2020

High pressure is to the southeast. We have a stationary front to the north. We’ll have a light wind out of the southwest. The wind won’t be strong enough to help out with the mugginess. Instead it will continue to lightly pump in the heat and humidity.

Regional Weather Map

It is light enough that a sea breeze could form, but that is not a guarantee. Tomorrow a cool front will move into the region. We’ll cool down a little, but the front will be slow moving. So high temps will still be near 90 degrees with the heat index near or just over 100. Humidity will drop a little as well. There will be some isolated showers and storms later in the day. The heat and humidity are really going to drop this weekend.

For now I’ve got high temps in the upper 70s on Saturday. We’ll have partly cloudy skies and a nice north breeze. On Sunday the front will probably stall out to our south. So we may have an isolated shower (more likely for the Outer Banks), but overall I think it will still be a very nice day. The weather looks good for Labor day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. We’ll warm up a bit through next week, but it doesn’t look like the extreme heat will return. Thank God!

Here’s the latest from the tropics. Omar weakened from a tropical storm to a depression this morning. Now it is basically falling apart over the central Atlantic.

Track Of Omar

We do have some semi-decent swells (waves) from the system. However, the rip current threat is still low locally. Meanwhile tropical storm Nana is moving over central America. It made landfall last night over Belize as a category 1 hurricane. It flared up at the last minute. Now it is a weakening tropical storm as it moves through Guatemala into southern Mexico.

Track Of Nana

It is forecast to fall apart as it slowly slides out over the eastern Pacific.

There are also two tropical disturbances in the eastern/central Atlantic that moving west.

Tropical Satellite

They may actually merge. We’ll see if that will weaken or strengthen one of them. For now they have a low chance of formation in the short-term. We’ll keep an eye on them.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler