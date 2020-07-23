Blog: Extreme Heat Eases Soon. Tracking 2 Tropical Systems.

In Norfolk we have hit 100 degrees for 4 days in a row. Will we go for a 5th today? We’ll see. It is still going to be hot and humid, but I’m hoping that a few more clouds and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon will keep the temps down slightly. Regardless, there is a Heat Advisory in effect again today for the area.

Heat Advisory

Today we have high pressure to the southeast. A cool front is in the Midwest, but it won’t make it down here during the daytime.

Regional Weather Map

We will have mostly sunny skies for a while this morning. Then clouds will build up during the afternoon. There will be scattered showers and storms firing up, but they may not really get going until the evening.

Future Trak (This Evening)

I’m hoping that the building clouds and scattered thunderstorms cap the high temps in the upper 90s. However, I’ve seen many a time when the fronts slow down a bit, and the high temps jump a few degrees above the forecast. That could happen again today. If it does then we may a run at the record of 103 degrees (2011, 1952).

Either way we will have a higher chance for rain and storms tonight. Heavy downpours are possible. We have a marginal risk for severe weather.

Tomorrow the front will stall out over our region. Plus, there will be a weak upper level disturbance. So we’ll be mostly cloudy through the day. Plus, there will be a higher chance for rain and storms during the daytime.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

Friday doesn’t look like a washout, but there could be some isolated showers in the morning with a higher chance in the afternoon. The clouds and rain should keep the high temps in the upper 80s to near 90. YES!! However, it will still be muggy. BOO!! So it will feel like it’s in the 90s with the heat index. We’ll have a few leftover showers and storms on Saturday, but the chance for rain will decrease. High temps will be near 90. Then we’ll have quiet weather Sunday and Monday, but the high temps will push back up to the mid 90s.

We are tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical depression 8 formed yesterday. It is over the central Gulf of Mexico. It is moving west/northwest.

Tropical Depression 8 (Hanna Soon)

It is over some very warm water, and the shear is low. So the system is forecast to become tropical storm Hanna over the next couple of days. It is then forecast to make landfall somewhere along the east coast of south Texas. Probably somewhere near or north of Corpus Christi.

Track Of T.D. 8

Then it will move inland and weaken. It will bring some heavy rain to parts of Texas and northern Mexico.

Tropical storm Gonzalo is over the central Atlantic. It is the earliest G storm (Atlantic Ocean) on record. It is moving generally west. It is also over some warm water. However, it is fighting some very dry air around it. So officially it is forecast to become a hurricane in the next couple of days. However, there is a lot of uncertainty in the intensity forecast. Whether-or-not it becomes a hurricane, it will move over the Windward Islands with some strong winds and heavy rain.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo

The system will then move over the Caribbean Sea. It will likely turn more to the northwest by the middle of next week. We’ll see if it holds together by then.

I don’t normally talk about Pacific Ocean storms. However I just wanted to mention hurricane Douglas. It is on a track towards Hawaii. It could severely disrupt some of those islands over the next few days. Here’s the link to the National Hurricane Center for more info: NHC Douglas.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler