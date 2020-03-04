Blog: Enjoy Today’s Nice/Dry Weather!

We have some great weather on the way today. A cool front has moved through the region, and we’ll get a chance to really dry things out today.

Regional Weather Map

High pressure is building in from the northwest. We’ll have a west/southwest wind today. That will pull in some very dry air from the west. Yesterday our dew points rose to the 50s. They have already dropped to the 30s and 40s, and they will probably drop to the 20s and 30s this afternoon.

Dew Points

We’ll have a lot of sunshine with a few thin passing clouds. High temps will rise to the mid-upper 60s. It will be awesome outside!

We’ll be partly cloudy tonight, but a wind shift will come through late. Winds will pick up out of the north. Temps will drop to the low-mid 40s. Tomorrow we’ll have a northeast wind. Plus, clouds will increase. So high temps will drop to the lower 50s. We’ll be mostly cloudy through the day with some isolated showers possible late in the day. We’ll have an area of low pressure pass to our south Thursday night into Friday morning. This will increase our chance for rain during that time. The highest chances for rain will be south and east (closer to the low). The low should push out to sea by Friday afternoon. So we’ll gradually dry out. High temperatures will be in the 50s. We’ll be cooler and dry on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s. That’s a big chilly for early March. However, we’ll warm up nicely on Sunday. High temps will rise to the low 60s with fair skies.

I was looking through the weather articles this morning. I came across an interesting one about air pollution in China. Apparently, the recent decline in economic activity due to the new strain of coronavirus has had a temporary positive effect. Nitrogen oxide levels from vehicle and power plant pollution have dropped off sharply. This was recently detected from satellites in space. Here is the article with more information: Recent Drop In China Pollution

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler