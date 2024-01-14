Sunday will be the best and warmest day of the upcoming week, as temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s across the area. We will still have a bit of a breeze, but enjoy it -because cold temperature are ahead this week.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies through the day. Late in the day, a cold front will move in and will result in a few clouds and a temperature drop. By 8 p.m., we’ll be in the upper 30s.

Alright- over to Monday. Snow?! Yes… a little. But not anything too crazy.

Monday in the morning a weak weather system will approach from the west. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 30s to the north, to low 40s to the south. A snow shower or two is possible Monday afternoon. No accumulation for most of us, but a slight accumulation on grass, cartops, patios, etc is possible late Monday into the evening. Snow changes over to rain later Monday evening, washing away chances of snow on the ground for Tuesday morning.

Light accumulations are possible from Newport News north into the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg and towards Richmond.

Highs will only be in the 40s Tuesday. More clouds move in for Tuesday. We’ll see a chance for a few showers during the day, especially across southern parts of the area. We were watching initially for a snow chance Tuesday night, but it looks like the system will not phase and result in a stronger low, so the moisture moves out before the cold air moves in. The result? Limited chances for any snow.

Wednesday will be a very cold day, with highs only in the 30s. During the morning hours, we will see wind chill values in the teens! Can’t even rule out some single digit wind chill values in spots inland.

Late in the week, another opportunity for some rain or wintry weather moves in. This would be late Friday. However, at this time, this system does not have great ensemble support for big snow totals. Something to watch, but don’t get too excited right now.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

