Another fantastic day of weather expected today. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to near 80 across the area. A good amount of sun early today, with a little bit more cloud cover by the evening. Overnight, we’ll be in the 60s again.

We’re awaiting a cold front that will come into the area this weekend. Clouds will increase Friday ahead of the front. A few isolated showers could occur but I think they’ll be pretty isolated. The front should arrive on Saturday. A few showers can be expected with the front, but I would not expect too much rain overall. The rain chance is only about 30% with most areas seeing less than a tenth to two tenths of an inch of rain. Maybe less thanks to the scattered nature of the rain.

The big thing this front will bring to us is a drop in the temperatures. We’ll see a very fall like day on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Lows Sunday morning (and Monday morning) will be in the 50s and some upper 40s.

Check out the big drop in the dewpoints! That’s a sure signal of Fall air! Highs will remain a little below average into next week.

In the tropics, Phillipe is expected to move quickly north over the next few days. It will impact Bermuda on Friday and bring us some swell this weekend.

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

